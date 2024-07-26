Registered Dietitian Mia Syn offers up nutrition tips and healthy recipes

Nutrition By Mia is paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Healthy Summer Hosting

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

As the days get longer and warmer, it’s the perfect time of year to host fun and delicious gatherings with friends and family! Registered Dietitians Mia Syn has nutritious recipes and hosting essentials to help you make the most of this sunny season featuring:

• Honey Jalapeno Hummus Poppers made with Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeno Hummus from Walmart

• Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps made with nutrient-dense lean pork tenderloin

• Gluten-Free Blueberry Crisp made with betterful® blueberries from Whole Foods

• Chobani Zero Sugar and La Colombe Ready to Drink Draft Lattes

• Compost Genie available on Amazon

Honey Jalapeno Hummus Poppers

Makes 20 poppers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

10 jalapenos

1 (10-ounce) Fresh Cravings Honey Jalapeno Hummus

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup bacon bits

¼ cup chopped chives

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2. Wearing gloves, slice each jalapeno in half lengthwise and remove the seeds and veins with a spoon.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the hummus, cheese, bacon and chives.

4. Spoon the mixture evenly in the jalapenos and place on a baking sheet.

5. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the jalapenos are tender.

Korean Pork Lettuce Wraps

Recipe from: pork.org/korean-pork-lettuce-wraps

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

1 lb. pork tenderloin (cut into 1/2 inch slices)

1/4 cup Gochujang sauce

1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

3 scallions (chopped)

2 cups cooked brown rice

12 butter lettuce leaves

1 cup English cucumber (thinly sliced)

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 Tbsp. sesame seeds 2

scallions (sliced)

Gochujang sauce (for garnish, optional)

Directions:

1. Place the pork slices in a large bowl. Add Gochujang sauce and soy sauce, toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 2-24 hours in the refrigerator.

2. Preheat the air fryer to 400°F. Working in batches, arrange a single layer of pork in the air fryer, discarding excess marinade. Cook for about 10 minutes, flipping halfway until browned and internal temperature reaches 145° F. To serve, divide brown rice among the 12 lettuce leaves. Top with pork, cucumber, carrots, sesame seeds, scallions, and Gochujang sauce.

Gluten-Free Blueberry Crisp

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Crisp topping:

½ cup gluten free oats

½ cup blanched almond flour

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp melted coconut oil

Filling:

2 pints of betterful® blueberries

1 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp coconut sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2. Toss the blueberries with lemon juice and sugar and place in a square baking dish.

3. Combine the crisp ingredients in a bowl and sprinkle on top of the blueberries.

4. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the topping is golden and fruit is bubbly.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.