Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical say water heater maintenance could save you thousands

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
KNXV
Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024
Posted

Penguin Air, Plumbing and Electrical discusses the importance of water heater maintenance. For more information, call (480) 747-6800, or go to penguinair.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!