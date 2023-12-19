Watch Now
Paul Zahn has tips for winning the holiday season

Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:05:03-05

PZ Productions is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The holiday season is in full swing and between festive parties, holiday gifting and so much more - it is a busy time of year! Why not let Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn help take some of the guessing work out of how to WIN this holiday season?

Beau Joie Champagne
www.beaujoiechampagne.com

JENGA GIANT JS7 Hardwood Game
www.JengaGiant.com

Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
Chinola.com

Redken's Activated Glass Gloss Treatment
ULTA.com

Harveys Bristol Cream
TotalWine.com

