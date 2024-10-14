Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Our very own anchor/reporter Christel Bell shares her first children’s book "Christel's Breaking News"

Christel Bell shares how her dreams became reality in her new children’s book "Christel's Breaking News" Learn more at ChristelBellTV.com
Posted
and last updated

Christel Bell shares how her dreams became reality in her new children’s book "Christel's Breaking News" Learn more at ChristelBellTV.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!