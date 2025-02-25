Nutrition by Mia talks good fats, great flavor and heart-healthy eating with avocados

Nutrition by Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Good Fats, Great Flavor: Heart-Healthy Eating with Avocados

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

February is American Heart Month, making it a great time to focus on foods with heart-healthy benefits. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares one ingredient that adds both flavor and versatility to meals: Avocados From Mexico®!

With versatile flavor and many heart-healthy benefits including good fats, it’s no wonder why Avocados From Mexico®, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., has become a staple in grocery carts across the country. Substituting out saturated fats for good fats - like those found in avocados - can help create a more balanced diet.

Avocados from Mexico is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Initiative. Now through April 1 at select Kroger locations nationwide, this initiative inspires shoppers to make heart-healthy choices and add the supergood benefits of avocados to their diets.

With naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, avocados make healthy eating easy and delicious. Avocado is a versatile superfruit that pairs well with a variety of flavors including chimichurri, watermelon and fresh dill.

Visit AvocadosFromMexico.com for more details and heart-healthy recipe inspiration.

Avocado, Brussels Sprout, Kale, and Date Salad

Recipe from AvocadosFromMexico.com

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

2 Avocados From Mexico, sliced

6 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved/shredded

3 cups Lacinto (dinosaur) kale, shredded

1 cup Red onion, sliced

1/2 cup Pistachios, shelled

Dressing:

1 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

4 Dates, pitted, softened

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup Olive oil

Directions:

1. Dressing: In a food processor, combine lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, pitted dates, and mustard. Slowly add olive oil to combine with other ingredients at the end

2. Salad: In a large salad bowl, combine shaved brussels sprouts, kale, red onion and pistachios. Drizzle salad dressing evenly over the greens and toss until well-coated with dressing.

Farro Salad with Lemon and Fresh Dill Herbed Dressing

Recipe from AvocadosFromMexico.com

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 Avocados From Mexico, diced

2 cups (dry) Farro

3 oz. Reduced fat goat cheese, crumbled

4 cups Arugula

1/3 cup Green onions, chopped

1/4 cup Dried cranberries

1/4 cup Walnuts, chopped

Dressing:

1/2 Avocado From Mexico, peeled and pitted

1/4 cup Non-fat Greek plain yogurt

2 tbsp Lemon juice

1 tsp Shallots, chopped

3 tbsp Fresh Dill, chopped

1 tsp Avocado oil

1 tbsp White wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

1. Prepare farro according to package instructions.

2. In a large bowl, combine cooked farro with arugula, green onions, cranberries, and chopped walnuts.

3. Drizzle the Avo Lemon & Fresh Dill herbed dressing and sprinkle goat cheese on top of the salad.

4. Prepare salad dressing by combining ingredients into a food processor and process into a smooth consistency. Refrigerate any remaining dressing for future use.

To learn more about Nutrition By Mia, go to www.NutritionByMia.com.