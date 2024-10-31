Nutrition By Mia has healthy and delicious fall recipes

Nutrition By Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Healthy Fall Recipes

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

Fall is here! Registered dietitian Mia Syn shares tips and recipes to help you embrace the flavors of the season while staying on track with your health goals.

• For breakfast, enjoy apple cinnamon overnight oats made with Autumn Glory Apples plus YouChews Coffee Chews.

• For lunch, enjoy Kretschmar Spiced Pineapple Ham and Lemon & Cracked Pepper Turkey Breast in Hummus Heaven and Spiced Pineapple Skewers.

• For a midday pick-me-up, enjoy a pumpkin spice matcha latte made with Jade Leaf Matcha.

• For dessert, enjoy a lower sugar apple crisp sweetened with Sparkle Wellness Allulose.

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes + overnight

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup milk

2 tsp chia seeds

2 tsp + 2 tbsp Sparkle Wellness Allulose

2 Autumn Glory apples, chopped

1 tbsp coconut oil

Cinnamon

Directions:

1. In two separate jars, combine the oats, milk, chia seeds and 2 tsp of allulose. Please in the fridge overnight.

2. In the morning, warm the oil in a skillet, add the apples and sprinkle in the cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of allulose. Stir well to coat with the spices and sweetener. Serve over the oats.

Spiced Pineapple Skewers

Recipe from Kretchmardeli.com

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8-10 skewers

16 oz. cubed pineapple

½ cup Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian Style BBQ sauce

1 small red onion, cubed

2 bell peppers, cubed

¼ cup canola oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes. Heat the grill to 300°F.

2. Trim and cut the pineapple, as well as the ham steak into 1-inch cubes, ½ inch thick and lay them on a paper towel to pat dry before placing into a mixing bowl. Add ½ cup BBQ sauce to the bowl. Toss to combine.

3. Cut the bell peppers and the red onion into equal-sized pieces (1-inch pieces). Place into a small bowl and coat in a tablespoon of oil, salt and pepper.

4. Thread the ham, pineapple, bell peppers, and onion onto the skewers and place on a baking sheet.

5. Oil the grill grates with a paper towel and place the skewers on the grill uncovered, turning the skewers until charred every few minutes; no longer than 6-7 minutes.

Lower Sugar Single-Serve Apple Crisp

Makes 4 crisps

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

For the topping:

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup blanched almond flour

¼ cup Sparkle Wellness Allulose

¼ cup oil

¼ cup chopped pecans

For the filling:

4 Autumn Glory apples, chopped

2 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup Sparkle Wellness Allulose

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the apple filling ingredients and divide between 4 oven-safe skillets or ramekins.

3. Combine the topping ingredients in a bowl and crumble on top of the apples.

4. Bake for 20 minutes.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.