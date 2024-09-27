Nutrition by Mia has delicious tips for your next game day spread

Nutrition by Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Healthy Tailgate Recipes

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN

It's football season! No matter what team you’re rooting for, one thing’s for sure: game day calls for great food. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares the ultimate game day spread whether you’re tailgating or watching from home.

• Charcuterie cups made with Volpi Foods, Sliced Heritage Prosciutto, Sliced Genoa Salame and Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets from Sprouts Farmers Market.

• Walking Tacos made with Impossible Foods Impossible™ Beef From Plants.

• Better beverages and sweet treats made with SweetLeaf’s Water Drops Line and Indulge & 50% Reduced Lines. Use code MIA15 for 15% off your order at SweetLeaf.com.

Charcuterie Cups

Makes 8-10 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (3-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Sliced Heritage Prosciutto, sliced into 8-10 pieces

1 (4-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Sliced Genoa Salame

1 (6-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets

2 cups sliced cucumber

2 cups red grapes

2 cups whole grain crackers

Directions:

1. Start by filling your cups with cucumber, grapes, crackers and Volpi Foods Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets.

2. Roll up the Volpi Foods Sliced Genoa Salame and place in the cups.

3. Place Volpi Foods Sliced Heritage Prosciutto slices on toothpicks and add to the cups.

Walking Tacos

Makes 4 tacos

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (12-oz.) package Impossible Foods Impossible™ Beef From Plants

1 packet of taco seasoning

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 cup diced tomato

½ cup shredded cheese

¼ cup sour cream

4 single-serve chips bags

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, cook the Impossible Beef in a skillet with the taco seasoning until well browned and cooked through.

2. Crush the chips with your hands, then cut off the tops of the bag and add the Impossible Beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

Black Bean Football Brownies

Makes 8 brownies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp oil

3 eggs, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2/3 cup SweetLeaf 50% Reduced Calorie Cane Sugar

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Combine the wet ingredients in a food processor.

3. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients, transfer to a pre-greased square baking pan and bake for 30 minutes or until set. Allow brownies to cool before using a football cooking cutter to cut into football shapes.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.