Nutrition by Mia has delicious tips for your next game day spread

Nutrition by Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Healthy Tailgate Recipes
Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN
It's football season! No matter what team you’re rooting for, one thing’s for sure: game day calls for great food. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares the ultimate game day spread whether you’re tailgating or watching from home.
• Charcuterie cups made with Volpi Foods, Sliced Heritage Prosciutto, Sliced Genoa Salame and Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets from Sprouts Farmers Market.
• Walking Tacos made with Impossible Foods Impossible™ Beef From Plants.
• Better beverages and sweet treats made with SweetLeaf’s Water Drops Line and Indulge & 50% Reduced Lines. Use code MIA15 for 15% off your order at SweetLeaf.com.
Charcuterie Cups
Makes 8-10 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
1 (3-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Sliced Heritage Prosciutto, sliced into 8-10 pieces
1 (4-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Sliced Genoa Salame
1 (6-oz.) package of Volpi Foods Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets
2 cups sliced cucumber
2 cups red grapes
2 cups whole grain crackers
Directions:
1. Start by filling your cups with cucumber, grapes, crackers and Volpi Foods Uncured Pepperoni Nuggets.
2. Roll up the Volpi Foods Sliced Genoa Salame and place in the cups.
3. Place Volpi Foods Sliced Heritage Prosciutto slices on toothpicks and add to the cups.
Walking Tacos
Makes 4 tacos
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 (12-oz.) package Impossible Foods Impossible™ Beef From Plants
1 packet of taco seasoning
1 cup shredded lettuce
1 cup diced tomato
½ cup shredded cheese
¼ cup sour cream
4 single-serve chips bags
Directions:
1. In a large skillet, cook the Impossible Beef in a skillet with the taco seasoning until well browned and cooked through.
2. Crush the chips with your hands, then cut off the tops of the bag and add the Impossible Beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Black Bean Football Brownies
Makes 8 brownies
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 tbsp oil
3 eggs, beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2/3 cup SweetLeaf 50% Reduced Calorie Cane Sugar
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Combine the wet ingredients in a food processor.
3. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl.
4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients, transfer to a pre-greased square baking pan and bake for 30 minutes or until set. Allow brownies to cool before using a football cooking cutter to cut into football shapes.
For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.