Nutrition by Mia has delicious and nutritious snacks and wellness upgrades

Posted

Nutrition by Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Healthy Wellness and Snack Upgrades
Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN
The New Year is a great time to refresh your diet and everyday wellness routine. Research shows that the habits that actually stick, are the ones that feel easy and realistic. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares delicious and nutritious snack and wellness upgrades.
Quest Nutrition Protein Bars and Protein Chips
Bloom Nutrition Colostrum & Collagen Powder and Supergreens Gummies at Target, Walmart and on Amazon
Chews Health DynamMind iQ for Clean Energy, Calm Mind and Whole-Brain Support on Amazon

Protein-Packed Sheet Pan Nachos
Makes 2 servings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:
2 bags Quest Nacho Cheese Tortilla Style Protein Chips
1 cup pinto beans
¾ cup shredded cheese
1 cup shredded lettuce
¼ cup sour cream

Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Spread the protein chips evenly on a sheet pan.
3. Sprinkle pinto beans and shredded cheese evenly over the chips.
4. Bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
5. Remove from the oven and top with shredded lettuce and dollops of sour cream.
6. Serve immediately and enjoy.

For more nutrition tips and healthy recipes, visit www.NutritionByMia.com and follow Mia on Instagram.

