No stress on your home remodel this fall with Granite Transformations

Granite Transformations is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Granite and TREND Transformations offer a wide range of top-quality quartz, granite, recycled glass, and mosaic tile surfaces, as well as cabinet refacing materials at affordable prices. Our unique cabinet refacing and countertop installation process eliminates the stress of managing multiple remodeling contractors, and allows us to avoid the problems and setbacks that are typical of home improvement projects.

At Granite and TREND Transformations, our remodeling contractors use recycled materials in most of our products, which makes us the eco-friendly home renovation option - without ever sacrificing quality or beauty. Our exclusive ForeverSeal® technology helps ensure the longevity of our etherium® By E-Stone surfaces with maximum durability and minimal maintenance. Plus, we come to you with an easy and no-cost in-home consultation. You are also able to visit one of our may showrooms to view materials in person.

A legacy of luxury

The Granite Transformations story began in 1996 and since then, Granite and TREND Transformations stores around the world have renovated the homes of more than 1 million customers. The parent company of Granite and TREND Transformations, TREND Group, was formed in 2000 and is a world leader in the production of colored glass, Venetian enamel, gold leaf tesserae and engineered stone surfaces. With production and assembly facilities on four continents and operations in more than 50 countries, the vast presence of TREND Group provides Granite and TREND Transformations franchise locations with the ability to bring the highest quality materials from around the world directly into customers' homes and businesses.

Granite Transformations by StressLess Remodeling

23910 N. 19th Ave, Ste #48

Phoenix

602-661-0229

granitetransformations.com

Burwood LLC ROC #316055