Makeup artist Lisa Moore has fall trends you'll want to try. Learn more about Lisa at www.lisamoorebeauty.com
No more guessing. Makeup artist Lisa Moore has fall trends you'll want to try
Posted at 8:27 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:46:54-04
Makeup artist Lisa Moore has fall trends you'll want to try. Learn more about Lisa at www.lisamoorebeauty.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.