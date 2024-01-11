Watch Now
Need a new AC unit? Precision Air & Plumbing can save you thousands this winter

Sonoran Living
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jan 11, 2024
Precision Air & Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

What goes into a comprehensive estimate?

Every Precision Air & Plumbing customer receives a complete, No Charge New A/C Unit Estimate. No gimmicks, no hidden tricks, just a comprehensive evaluation that takes all the guesswork out of selecting new heating and air conditioning systems. This comprehensive evaluation is performed by a NATE certified technician, the highest certification in the industry. Precision Air & Plumbing NATE technicians are trained to:

· Perform a full heat load calculation

· Verify size, shape and orientation of the home including ceiling height

· Locate and measure all doors and windows, noting efficiency types

· Evaluate overall sun exposure to the home

· Inspect current attic insulation levels and R-values

· Inspect ventilation system to assess proper air flow throughout the home

· Visually inspect the homes sealant efficiency to determine any major leaks in walls, ceiling, windows and/or doors

Precision Air & Plumbing
602 FIX MY AC (602-349-6922)
www.precisionairandplumbing.com

