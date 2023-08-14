Moon Valley Plumbing & Rooter could save you time and money with trenchless sewer repair

Moon Valley Plumbing & Rooter is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Repairing sewer lines used to be a laborious process that required excavating pipes in order to fix the problem. This could take several days, and costs associated with the repairs were significant. Today, the modern technology behind trenchless sewer repair is giving property owners the ability to repair their sewer pipes with minimal digging.

Because different problems require different solutions, we offer 4 types of trenchless sewer repair.

1. CIPP (CURED IN PLACE PIPING)

Cured in place piping (CIPP) utilizes a flexible tube filled with an epoxy resin material that hardens - a process known as "curing" - after being inserted into the pipe. Once complete, the final result is a like-new pipe that is formed inside the one that currently exists.

When Should You Choose CIPP?

CIPP is recommended for situations where a worn or damaged pipe has remained structurally stable. It's also a great way to mitigate problems caused by pinhole cracks or misaligned joints. Additionally, pipes damaged by tree roots or soil shifting may also benefit from this procedure.

Potential Drawbacks: This product covers all openings or tie-ins. It requires going back with a cutter tool to cut back in the opening for the toilet, kitchen, and laundry lines. Depending on the size of the pipe that is tied in, it may be difficult to make these openings again.

