Moli Windows & Doors can help provide safety, protection, and energy efficiency for your home

Moli Windows and Doors is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Peace of Mind Starts with Moli Windows & Doors

In a place like Arizona—where heat, dust, and storms challenge every homeowner—windows and doors aren't just features of the home. They're vital layers of comfort, security, and energy efficiency.

Enter Moli Windows & Doors, a locally owned and woman-led company delivering full-service solutions across the Valley. Founded by Winnie Tang, a licensed general contractor and real estate developer, Moli was born out of one big belief: homeowners deserve more than just a product—they deserve peace of mind.

Unlike large chains or volume resellers, Moli offers a total solution. Every project begins with custom design, followed by expert in-house fabrication support, and ends with professional installation from a team you can trust. There’s no middleman, no subcontractor shuffle, and no unanswered calls. Just personalized care and precision work from start to finish.

One of Moli's proudest differentiators? Tempered security glass is standard, at no extra cost. It's not an upgrade—it’s the baseline. Whether you're a retiree concerned about safety, a homeowner looking to boost energy performance, or a builder managing a custom project, Moli’s impact-resistant glazing and thermally broken aluminum frames are designed to stand up to Arizona’s toughest conditions.

Winnie’s background in construction and development adds a unique layer of expertise. She's walked in the shoes of builders, investors, and everyday homeowners—and she understands the importance of getting it right the first time. “We know what it's like to manage a budget and still want beauty, quality, and longevity,” she says. “That’s why we build windows and doors that protect your investment, elevate your home, and last for years to come.”

But it’s not just about performance. Moli windows and doors are engineered for elegance too—with options like bi-fold doors, tilt-and-turn hardware, and sleek modern profiles. Whether you’re remodeling an older home or building new, Moli can help bring your vision to life.

The company also offers 0% financing for 12 months and proudly provides senior, teacher, and veteran discounts. Every customer receives a free consultation and detailed product guidance before making a decision.

Now a featured partner on ABC15’s Sonoran Living, Moli Windows & Doors is thrilled to showcase its story and signature products through a series of televised segments and online resources.

Interested homeowners are encouraged to view Moli’s stunning before-and-after transformations and take part in the Sonoran Living Viewer Special:

10% off any window and door order over $5,000 when you mention the show.

With Moli, the difference is clear—in the craftsmanship, in the service, and in the results you can see and feel every day.

To learn more or schedule your free consultation, visit www.moliwindows.com.

Call: 480-269-0255

Email: info@moliwindows.com