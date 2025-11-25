Mia Syn talks about holiday-ready wellness and hosting

Nutrition by Mia is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

As we head into the busy holiday season, staying well and keeping meals simple and stress-free can make all the difference for an enjoyable few months. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares tips and recipes to support your health from the inside out and help you get nutritious meals on the table with less effort.

Cilantro Lime Chicken + Bean Tacos

Recipe from HungryRoot.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

Ingredients:

4 plain tortillas

1 package of cilantro lime chicken

1 package of refried red beans

Directions:

1. Microwave the beans for 1 minute or warm in a skillet for 1-2 minutes.

2. Drain broth from the chicken packet, heat 1 tbsp oil in skillet over medium, add chicken to pan, break into small pieces and sauté 2-3 minutes until browned on all sides.

3. Turn heat to low and add sauce packet. Cook 1 minute until sauce is hot.

4. Meanwhile, stack 4 tortillas on a plate and wrap with a damp paper towel, microwave 15-30 seconds or until warm and soft.

5. Spread beans onto each tortilla and top with chicken.

Cheesy Prosciutto Lavash Flatbread

Recipe from HungryRoot.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 21 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 red onion

1 package of sliced prosciutto

2 traditional lavish bread

4 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F.

2. Heat 1 tsp oil in skillet over medium, thinly slice ½ of onion and sauté 8-10 minutes until browned. Season with salt + add 2 tbsp water, cover + cook 3-5 min until softened.

3. Place 2 lavash on a sheet pan, divide onions to each, break up prosciutto and add to lavash, sprinkle each flatbread with 2-4 tbsp cheese.

4. Bake 5 min or until cheese melts and crust is crispy. Add to plates

Tuna Bruschetta Bites

Makes 12-16 crostini

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 9 minutes

Ingredients:

1 baguette, sliced into ½-inch rounds

2 tbsp olive oil

1 jar Tonnino Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil, drained

1 cup bruschetta

Fresh basil, finely chopped

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet, brush lightly with olive oil, and bake for 7-9 minutes, until golden and crisp.

2. Spoon a layer of bruschetta topping onto each crostini.

3. Add a generous piece of Tonnino tuna on top.

4. Garnish with fresh basil and a light drizzle of olive oil if desired.

