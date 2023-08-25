MayesTelles Attorneys says they've got your back

MayesTelles Attorneys is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

What not to do if you're in a car accident

The seconds following a car crash are often riddled with anxious thoughts: Is anyone hurt? Is it your fault? Will insurance cover the damages? However, try to keep a level head to protect your ability to pursue compensation.

"A serious collision can result in life-changing injuries and damages, and it doesn't matter where you were at the time of the crash - walking along the sidewalk, riding a bicycle, or driving a vehicle yourself - if you were injured due to someone else's negligent driving, you deserve to be compensated for your injuries, your lost time from work, your pain and suffering," according to local law firm MayesTelles.

Avoid doing these eight things after an accident to stay safe and hold the responsible party liable.

Don't Leave the scene

Never simply leave the scene of an accident. In fact, you could be charged with a crime if you leave an accident that caused injuries or damage, according to Arizona law.

Don't Neglect to call law enforcement

Check for injuries among your passengers and, if it's safe, among people in other vehicles. Even if there are no injuries, call 911 or the Highway Patrol to report the accident. A police report can help insurance companies determine fault and speed up the claims process.

Don't Skip documenting the scene

Although a police report is important, don't rely on it. Instead, safely take pictures from multiple vantage points to capture damage to cars or nearby property, relevant traffic signs, skid marks, road conditions, and multiple angles of the accident scene.

Don't Forget to exchange information

Exchanging pertinent personal information is important following an accident, so take note of the following:

Each driver's name, address, phone number, and license number.

Make, model, and year of all cars involved.

Each driver's auto insurance company and policy number.

Full names of any passengers.

Contact information for the police officer filing the report.

Don't Underestimate your injuries

With adrenaline coursing through your body, you may not notice injuries immediately or even for a few days. Seek treatment if you have unusual fatigue, problems concentrating or remembering, soreness, back or neck pain, pain when moving, and nausea or vomiting. Document all medical visits.

"Even if you prove that the other party was liable to their insurer, you must still prove your damages," according to MayesTelles. "These include medical bills, lost time from work, pain and suffering, and potential permanent injuries."

Auto insurance, rather than health insurance, typically covers injuries, and an attorney will try to get the other person's insurance to pay. If you delay treatment, an insurance company may use that to avoid paying.

Don't Apologize

Do not apologize or admit fault, even if you are trying to be polite. You can be honest about what happened without saying, "I'm sorry" or "It was my fault." It is the insurance company's job to assign blame. Insurance companies are known to use apologetic statements to avoid paying for damages.

Don't Post about the accident online

While it may be tempting to post about your accident on social media, don't. Anything you say online could be used to de-value your claim.

Don't Try to settle the case on your own

Insurance adjusters know they can settle your case for far less if you don't hire an attorney, so protect yourself by speaking to an attorney before giving a statement to any insurance companies.

"Don't wait to hire a qualified attorney," according to MayesTelles. "A serious auto accident needs a serious auto accident lawyer to ensure you're in a position to pursue maximum compensation."

To learn more, go to MayesTelles.com.