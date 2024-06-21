Watch Now
Maricopa County Air Quality Department says you can help clean the air!

((SL Advertiser)) Maricopa County Air Quality Department asks you to Care for Clean Air, Be Idle-Free. To learn more, call (602) 506-6010, or go to Maricopa.gov/AQ
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 21, 2024

