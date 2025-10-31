Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mama J and Chef Matthew are cooking up everyone’s favorite comfort food

For more tips, information, and recipes on how to create classic comfort food go to leannjordantv.com
Classic Tomato Soup

Ingredients:
• 1/2 stick salted butter
• 1/2 white onion, small diced
• 6 cloves garlic, minced
• 3 chiltepin peppers, minced (or small pinch of red pepper flakes)
• 2 tsp smoked paprika
• 1/2 pint heavy cream
• 14 oz crushed canned tomatoes
• Salt to taste
• 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Procedure:
1. Heat a pan to medium heat.

2. Add the butter and melt. Add the onion, garlic, and chiltepin. Stir often and cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add the paprika and toast for 30-seconds.

4. Add the cream and reduce by half. Stir often.

5. Add the tomatoes. Reduce heat to low. Scrap bottom and put a lid on the pan. Simmer for 8-10 minutes.

6. Season and add cheese. Stir and season to taste.

Mom's Yummy Grilled Cheese Uncrustables
Ingredients:
8 slices of square bread
Spreadable Butter
Sea salt, as desired
4 to 8 slices, Mozzarella
2 cups, hand grated cheddar
1 ring mold
1 fork

Method:
Preheat a non-stick skillet on low.

Using the ring mold cut a circle from each slice of bread.

Place the cheese on top of 4 round pieces of the bread

Top the slices with the cheese.

Top with the remaining

For more tips, information, and recipes on how to create classic comfort food go to leannjordantv.com.

