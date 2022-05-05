Make plans: 2022 Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women® Luncheon

2022 Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women® Luncheon on May 13

Losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many!

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement is issuing an urgent call to raise awareness about the No.1 killer for women in the U.S. during the annual Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women Luncheon on May 13, 2022.

This signature event will be held at the JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13. The experience is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.

Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. HonorHealth is serving as the local platform sponsor for the Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women Luncheon and the event is locally presented by UnitedHealthcare. Kim Post, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of HonorHealth, is the chair of the 2022 Go Red for Women movement in Greater Phoenix.

"I am honored to chair the 2022 Greater Phoenix Go Red campaign and educate women about their risk for heart disease at the 2022 Luncheon," said Post. "I am a champion for women's cardiovascular health and passionate about raising awareness. When we take charge of our health and unite, there is nothing we can't achieve."

The American Heart Association is working diligently to provide reliable, science-based information for the approximately 120 million people in the United States who currently have one or more cardiovascular conditions and who already may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. For women, this is vital as nearly half (48%) of women in the United States age 20 and up have some form of cardiovascular disease.

Over the past 17 years, Go Red for Women has funded life-saving women's research, advanced public health policy, and supported closing gender gaps in research. To register and get more information about the 2022 Greater Phoenix Go Red for Women Luncheon, contact Erin Moran at erin.moran@heart.org or visit phoenixgoredluncheon.heart.org.