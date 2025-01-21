Lose inches from your body INSTANTLY with Cellsound at Nuvell Clinics in Scottsdale!

Nuvell Clinics is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Cellsound, a Revolutionary Game-Changer for Body Contouring

Up until now, non-invasive body contouring has had varying degrees of mixed results. From freezing fat cells to radio frequency, patients have had a multitude of choices for their slimming and contouring desires. Most of them worked a little but maybe not to the participant's satisfaction. That has now changed as Nuvell Clinics is introducing their latest innovation to the SlenderShape program that now features the latest FDA cleared device, Cellsound. What makes Cellsound unique and effective is ElectroSonic Resonance.

What makes Cellsound's ElectroSonic Resonance treatments different?

Cellsound offers regenerative , non-invasive aesthetic treatment for both the face and body. This unique treatment stimulates cells to behave more youthfully, without damaging tissue, using non-focused ultrasound waves in conjunction with a patented electric field that is synced with non-focused ultrasound. In addition, Cellsound

· Increases blood flow, resulting in more nutrients and growth factors. This process improves cells' metabolism and therefore the cells structure.

· Remodels existing collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic.

· Enhances muscle volume and elasticity.

· Is highly effective with zero recovery time.

Immediate Results after just one 40 minute Treatment

Only one Cellsound treatment is needed to deliver immediate measurable and photographic results. Most patients will see dramatic body contouring inches lost after just one 40 minute treatment but to maximize results, a series of 2 treatments per week over a 3 week period will maximize results. Cellsound treatments are also highly effective on your face and neck and can even sculp and achieve a vibrant new appearance without any worrisome side effects.

Proof positive results with Green Screen photographs and laser measurements

Our Green Screen photo and measurement system takes the guess work out of demonstrating tangible results and you will see for yourself that you have achieved results after only one Cellsound session. While final results may vary from patient to patient, everyone will see a positive transformation whether they are treating abdominals, arms, thighs, face or neck.

Truly Unique

Nuvell Clinics has over 40 different laser and other devices of which 17 are used exclusively for body contouring and fat loss. Without a doubt there has never been anything like Cellsound and Nuvell is one of the very first clinics in the country to offer this treatment.

To find out more about what Cellsound can do for you, simply give Nuvell Clinics a call at 480 459-5262 or email them at info@nuvellclinics.com . The consultation is free of charge and right now you can save 30% on Cellsound treatment programs. In addition, for a limited time, if you mention you saw this article on the Sonoran Living website, there are even further incentives.