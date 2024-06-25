Limor Suss has tips to help you stay fresh and cool this summer

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares HOT Summer Finds.

Charlotte Tilbury's NEW! Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick.

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Frizz Tamer is available for $9.99 at drug, food and mass-market retailers or visit garnierusa.com to find a retailer near you.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It's available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.