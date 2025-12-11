Limor Suss has tips to help make holiday entertaining a breeze

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Since 1935, Santa Margherita Wines [url.avanan.click] has brought an authentic taste of Italy to every celebration. The family-owned winery produces five varietals, each crafted to elevate any occasion. From the iconic Pinot Grigio, a rich Chianti Classico Riserva, to something bubbly like the Sparkling Rosé or Prosecco Superiore, and the lively, vibrant Rosé, there’s a perfect pour for gifting or hosting this holiday season. All Santa Margherita wines are available for $24.99 at selected retailers. Drink responsibly. Must be 21 or over.

Grab Heluva Good! Dips for all of your holiday hosting needs! Visit HeluvaGood.com/ProductLocator [heluvagood.com] to find it near you.

Libby’s Vegetables make holiday cooking easy, delicious, and family-friendly. All Libby’s products are made with fresh vegetables grown in the USA and packed within hours of harvest, delivering farm-fresh flavor with simple ingredients — just the vegetable, water, and sea salt. This season, try Vegetable Taco Cups with Whole Kernel Sweet Corn [libbysvegetables.com], a festive Vegetable Lo Mein made with Sweet Peas [libbysvegetables.com], or a classic Green Bean Casserole using Cut Green Beans [libbysvegetables.com]. Affordable, convenient, and ready for any holiday meal, Libby’s helps you feed a full house with ease. Find Libby’s Vegetables [libbysvegetables.com] at major retailers nationwide.

This holiday season, Adobe’s Acrobat Studio makes it easy to stay organized and stress-free. With PDF Spaces, you can bring all your important documents — recipes, shopping lists, travel plans and more — into a smart hub where you can chat with your documents using the AI Assistant. For example, take the hassle out of hosting a holiday dinner by uploading all your recipes, and then using the built-in AI Assistant to create grocery lists, adjust recipes for dietary needs, or build a full cooking timeline for the big day. Acrobat Studio helps you understand information faster, communicate visually, and simplify everyday tasks.

Start your seven-day free trial at adobe.com/acrobat [adobe.com].

