Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Limor Suss has tips for outdoor entertaining this summer

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has tips for outdoor entertaining this summer. For more information, go to Limor.tv
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Limor Media is an advertsier of Sonoran Living.

Summer season is underway, so Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is sharing outdoor entertaining essentials.

Refreshing with a twist, WONDER MELON™ Juices [wondermelonjuice.com] and WONDER LEMON™ Juices [drinkwonderjuices.com] are a blend of 100% organic, cold pressed juices that are certified fair trade.

Squeeze more flavor into your summer dishes with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini. [mightysesameco.com]

Embrace the summer with LACTAID Ice Cream – made with real milk and cream, just without the lactose – so everyone can enjoy a delicious summer treat, without the discomfort. To learn more, go to www.lactaid.com [lactaid.com].

Say farewell to bothersome insects with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap and Zevo Max.  [zevoinsect.com]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!