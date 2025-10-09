Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Suss has tips for a sweet and spooky Halloween

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has tips for a sweet and spooky Halloween. To learn more, check out Limor's YouTube page and follow on Instagram @LimorSuss
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

This Halloween, HI-CHEW is bringing a fun and fruity twist to your candy bowl with its limited-edition Mystery Mix — featuring fan favorites like Blue Raspberry, Candy Apple, and Watermelon, plus one secret flavor hidden in the pouch. Individually wrapped and gluten-free, HI-CHEW is a chewy candy everyone loves. Find it at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Five Below, and online at HI-CHEW.com.

Let creativity glow and ooze this Halloween with Crayola! Crayola Light-Ups let kids decorate a glowing pumpkin or ghost using washable markers. Crayola Goo adds a slimy twist with spooktacular textures and mix-ins — perfect for monsters, potions, and spooky fun. Visit Crayola.com for more information.

Take the scare out of removing your Halloween makeup with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. This all-in-1 formula uses micellar technology to lift away dirt, oil, and even waterproof makeup no harsh rubbing needed. Skin feels clean, soft, and refreshed. Available at drugstores and online at GarnierUSA.com.

