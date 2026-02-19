Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor [ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D161PYFW] allows parents to see baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.

Philips Avent’s first plant-based pacifiers, Ultra Air [amazon.com] and Ultra-Soft [amazon.com], provide the trusted comfort, quality, and price parents expect—now with a reduced environmental impact.

Limor Suss has the latest must-haves for babies! To learn more, go to Limor.TV and follow her on Instagram @LimorSuss.