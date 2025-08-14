Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Suss has some of her favorite back-to-school essentials

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has some of her favorite back-to-school essentials. To learn more, follow Limor on Instagram @LimorSuss
Limor media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

You can find Planet Oat 86oz Oatmilk at stores nationwide. Visit PlanetOat.com to find a store near you.

Garnier’s All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is powered by micelles with Salicylic Acid. This ultimate all-in-one gentle cleanser removes makeup and SPF while instantly reducing excess sebum and minimizing pores in just one step. Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, the formula leaves skin mattified — no oil, fragrance, rubbing, or rinsing required.

Start the school year with chic, classic nails. essie’s timeless shades offer salon-quality results from the comfort of home.

