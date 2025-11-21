Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Suss has some feel-good favorites for the holiday season

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Celebrate the season with Suavecito Añejo [totalwine.com] and Founder's Reserve [totalwine.com] Tequila—luxury in every pour and a smooth sip they won’t forget.

Get the perfect holiday lip with L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oils [target.com] — high-shine hydration with a plumping finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Tripeptide, they leave lips smoother, fuller, and more radiant. Try Plump Ambition pH Lip Oil for a tint that adapts to your lips’ natural tone. Available at Target.com.

The travel-size Garnier All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water [garnierusa.com] is a convenient small bottle that’s easy to keep on hand. It gently lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing and leaves skin clean and refreshed. It’s under $5, and it makes a great stocking stuffer.

Kibble in the Raw [primalpetfoods.com] recipes for dogs and cats combine the benefits of raw nutrition with the scoop-and-serve convenience of kibble. Use code PRIMALHOLIDAYS for 20% off your first purchase at PrimalPetFoods.com [primalpetfoods.com] now through the end of the month.

Check out Limor at youtube.com/@LimorMedia and follow Limor on Instagram @LimorSuss

