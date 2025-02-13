Watch Now
Limor Suss has ideas for treating your loved ones for Valentine's Day

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The PowerXL™ Stirmax™ Multi-Cooker makes hosting for Galentine’s Day a breeze with its hands-free cooking, 9 pre-programmed presets and easy clean up!

This Valentine’s Day, raise a delicious glass of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – the perfect wine to enhance your celebrations.

Get Valentine’s Day ready with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wands and Beauty Light Wands – ideal for creating a flawless glam look and gifting to the beauty-lovers in your life.

Build-A-Bear’s ‘After Dark’ Valentine’s Day Collection features exclusive collections blending heart and humor.

