Limor Suss has her top picks for Wellness Month

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has her top picks for Wellness Month! For more information, go to Limor.TV, and follow Limor on Instagram, @LimorSuss
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Stay on track with your wellness goals with Smoothie King.

The original Lanolips 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant [secret.com] is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s NEW! Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara is available CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App.

Atom 2 Series Hearing Aids are the world’s #1 selling OTC hearing brand. No Doctor, hearing test or prescription required. Starting at Only $189/pair.

