Limor Suss has details on her favorite summer and travel essentials

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Tovolo’s new All-In-One Juicer and Zester features two reamer sizes for everything from limes to oranges, a wide zesting surface for maximum flavor, and a built-in 1.5-cup measuring cup with a pour spout. The stackable design saves space, and the non-slip base keeps things steady. BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Available at Tovolo.com [tovolo.com] or on Amazon [amazon.com].

From physical to digital play, Crayola [crayola.com] has you covered for travel and fun this summer.

The convenient travel-size All-in-One Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water [garnierusa.com] is surprisingly powerful, yet gentle even on sensitive skin and removes stubborn waterproof and long-wear makeup while cleansing skin with use of the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads [garnierusa.com], no rinsing and no harsh rubbing needed.

Babyganics has the whole family covered this summer with their new After Sun Gel Cream [amazon.com].

