Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell is showing off some summer must-haves

Jamie O' + Co is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

1. Go-To Summer Beverage of the Season

JOSH CELLARS NON-ALCOHOLIC SPARKLING

My go-to summer essential this season, This bubbly is as vibrant and refreshing tasting as Josh Cellars Prosecco, just without the alcohol content. Perfect for those long days spent outside in the sun! Made in the Prosecco region of Itlay by the brand’s 5th generation Italian winemaking team, it’s a quality, essential serve for every summer occasion spent with friends, family or on your own. Whether enjoyed chilled on its own or in a non-alcoholic spritz or mocktail, it’s the perfect beverage for all summer festivities, celebrations and moments. My personal favorite mocktails to add this to are the classic NA Italian Spritz and the NA Hugo Spritz. Find Local Retailers at JoshCellars.com, $17.99

2. Must Have Summer Travel Essential

MEDJET MEMBERSHIPS

Medjet is the top-rated air medical transport and security response program for travelers. You join, and if you are hospitalized anywhere more than 150 miles from home, they get you back to your home hospital for treatment. Most health and travel insurances won’t do that, their medevac benefits are only to the nearest “adequate” hospital. Me personally? I would NOT want to be stuck in a foreign hospital. With MedjetHorizon membership, you can also add 24/7 security response benefits, which is important, especially if you’re traveling internationally or sending kids abroad alone. These memberships are incredibly affordable, starting at $99. Medjet.com

3. Must Have Summer Home Essentials

FEBREZE SUMMER SCENTS

Summer Must Haves for Your Home! Summer Must Haves for Your Home! Febreze has amazing summer scents that will tackle odors and add freshness. Experience the delicate floral notes of Febreze AIR Japanese Cherry Blossom, the refreshing coastal vibe of Febreze PLUG Warm Ocean Breeze, or the juicy sweetness of a returning favorite, Febreze PLUG Sweet Watermelon Vine. Grab a Febreze AIR freshener for an instant upgrade or try a Febreze PLUG with the Febreze PLUG Scent Booster for always-on summer vibes. Available online and at Major Retailers Natonwide, starting at $3.99

4. On the Go Summer Essential

NINJA OUTDOOR FROSTVAULT GO COOLERS

Your on-the-go summer essential this season perfect for all your summer activities! Comfortable Carrying: Ergonomic cooler backpack straps for easy, light transport and all-day comfort. Chillseal™ Lid: Keep it cool, even with the lid unzipped. Easily open and close to quickly grab your favorite items or zip for leakproof protection on the go. Built In Convenience: Never forget your bottle opener again with the built-in bottle opener attachment. High-Capacity: 24-Can Soft Cooler holds up to 24 cans or 16 cans and ice or 36-Can Soft Cooler holds up to 36 cans or 24 cans and ice. Available in a variety of colors including, Lakeshore Blue, Birch Beige, Canyon Red, Charcoal Gray, Cactus Green and Petal Pink. NinjaKitchen.com, $199 - $249

If you would like more tips and information about “must-have” essentials just go to jamieo.co