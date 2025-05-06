Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell has Mother’s Day gift ideas that mom will love!

Jamie O' + Co is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

SHARK CRYOGLOW

Shark™ CryoGlow™ is the only MedSpa-inspired under-eye cooling + LED anti-aging & acne clearing mask in the US. Developed with dermatologists, FDA-cleared and backed by clinical testing, CryoGlow™ combines high-energy red, blue and deep infrared light with a complete coverage design PLUS InstaChill Technology to soothe and energize under-eyes. Ranging 4-15 minutes, offers 4 targeted treatment modes: Under-Eye Revive Treatment, Better Aging Treatment, Skin Clearing Treatment and Skin Sustain Treatment for results at home with the touch of a button. SharkBeauty.com, Ulta, Sephora, Amazon, $349.99

MyCHELLE CLEAN BEAUTY LINE

Give Mom the Gift of Glow this Mother’s Day. MyCHELLE are pioneers in clean, eco-conscious skincare offering high-performance skincare products made with clean ingredients by benefits like: brighten, correct, renew, hydrate, protect, strengthen and ageless – perfect for beauty and skincare lovers. Now through May 12, enjoy 30% off sitewide at MyCHELLE.com. Plus every purchase includes a free sample of their ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Eye Gel. MyCHELLE.com, Amazon, Target $14.99 - $59.99

HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Skip the pretty candles and mugs for Mom this year and give her something pretty amazing – a moment to relax and recharge at Hand & Stone. And, right now at Participating Spas: $20 off a Massage or Facial Gift Card or $40 off a when you gift both! Visit your local Hand & Stone or purchase at HandAndStone.com, Gift Cards start at $79.95

KAJA BEAUTY DEWY BAR

Treat Mom to the effortless glow she deserves with the Kaja Dewy Bar – a 2-in-1 cream stick for lips and cheeks that makes beauty simple and fun. Infused with hydrating oils, Vitamin C and fruit extracts, this balm gives skin a fresh, dewy pop of color with just a swipe. With six universally flattering shades, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for busy moms who want to look radiant in seconds. It’s self-care made easy. KajaBeauty.com – $25

