Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell has early holiday gift ideas & entertaining

Early Holiday Gift Ideas & Entertaining

1. A Holiday Home Prep Essential this Season

SHARK DETECT LIFTAWAY

The Shark DETECT™ Lift-Away® corded upright vacuum combines powerful suction with cutting-edge Detect technology for an ultra-powerful clean. The Intelli-Sense™ sensor does the work for you, automatically reacting to different floor types and the direction the vacuum is moving—all to take the guesswork out of cleaning. Includes: Floor Detect, Direction Detect, Lift-Away Technology, LED Headlights and No Hair Wrap Self-Cleaning Brushroll. SharkNinja.com Direct Link: HERE [sharkninja.com] SALE: $329 (Reg: $379.99)

2. Limited-Edition Holiday Scents for a Cozy Holiday Home and Entertaining

FEBREZE

Elevate holiday entertaining with Febreze's limited-edition holiday scents and instantly transform any room into a warm, welcoming "sweater weather” environment. With scents like Baked Cinnamon Apples, Cuddle Weather, and Serene Snowfall – available in both the PLUG and AIR Mist – you can effectively tackle odors and evoke the coziness of winter around your home. Get your home holiday-ready! These scents are at major retailers nationwide, starting at $3.49 MSRP. Retailers Nationwide, $3.49+ MSRP

3. Supercharge Your Body Care Routine this Holiday Season

OLAY’S SUPER ROUTINE

Supercharge your body care routine with the Olay’s Super Routine, featuring their Super Serum Body Wash and NEW Body Lotion. The duo brings Olay’s award-winning skincare technology to your shower and post-shower routine. Olay Super Serum Body Wash, formulated to deeply cleanse while infusing skin with lasting hydration and visibly transforming/improving skin even before you reach for lotion. Follow with the NEW Olay Super Serum Body Lotion - this luxuriously lightweight formula is infused with a concentrated serum complex of skincare ingredients combining cutting-edge moisturizers and innovative technology to reveal luminous and resilient skin. The Olay Super Routine transforms skin from dry and dull to visibly-improved and luminous by delivering 5 visible skincare benefits of: hydrating, firming, smoothing, brightening and evening for a super head-to-toe upgrade no matter your skin type. Retailers Nationwide, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, Body Wash, $12.99 | Body Lotion, $14.99

4. Give the Gift of Relief this Holiday

MOTIVE LOWER BACK

Motive Lower Back is a brand-new, FDA-cleared therapy device that delivers real, on-the-go relief for lower back discomfort – anytime, anywhere. It’s the perfect holiday gift for anyone dealing with everyday back tension or tightness to help them feel their best all year long – and, right now, it’s 25% off for Black Friday at mymotive.com. Using clinically validated muscle stimulation technology, Motive activates and strengthens the key muscles that support your spine – helping you feel better fast and build lasting muscle stability over time. MyMotive.com, Reg: $249 - 25% Off for Black Friday, $186.75 – No Code Needed

5. Gift the Adventure of a Lifetime

CANYON SPIRIT

This holiday season, give yourself or a special someone the adventure of a lifetime with an elevated train journey with Canyon Spirit [canyonspirit.com]. This premier, daylight-only rail experience will make for the most memorable gift. Experience the majestic landscapes through expansive, panoramic windows that allow you to see the ever-changing vistas of river canyons, red rocks and so much more while journeying between Salt Lake City and Denver, with overnight stays in hotels in Moab and Glenwood Springs. This elevated train journey is paired with impeccable service, rich storytelling, and locally inspired meals prepared by onboard chefs. Save on a 2026 booking with the Black Friday promotion, available through December 4. With this limited-time offering, receive three days onboard for the price of two (valued at $800 per couple). Learn more at www.canyonspirit.com

