Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell has all the “must have” products for back-to-school and fall routines

Jamie O' + Co is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

1. College Essential for Keeping Unwanted Insects Out of Dorms this Semester

ZEVO INSECT TRAP & KILLER SPRAY

The kids are heading off to college and Zevo is a must-have for helping keep unwanted insects out of their dorms this semester. Zevo Flying Insect Trap uses blue and UV light with trap and lock technology to lure, catch and kill 99.9% of trapped flying insects; all with an odorless, mess-free design to provide a continuous catch. For bugs you can see, reach for the Zevo Multi-Insect Killer Spray. Powered by essential oils, it kills ants, roaches, flies and more on contact and is safe for use around people and pets, when used as directed. Just spray, wipe and walk away. Whether your aiming for a clean and organized dorm or seeking simple bug-contol solutions, trust Zevo to provide the protection needed. Major Retailers Nationwide, Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit,$19.99 | Multi-Insect Killer Spray, around $8

2. A Budget-Friendly and Space-Saving Must Have for Dorms and Mini Fridges

PUR 8 CUP SLIM PITCHER

PUR brings 35+ years of filtration expertise to a dorm-ready, space-saving water pitcher. Its fast-acting filter uses activated carbon and ion exchange to reduce chlorine, mercury, copper and other harmful contaminants for healthier drinking water. The slim, compact design holds 33% more water than standard small pitchers, perfect for dorms and mini fridges even at the office. Budget-friendly way to enjoy cleaner, great-tasting water every day. PUR.com, Walmart and Walmart.com, $19.42

3. Go-To Lip Balm for Everyone this Back to School Season

FLEXITOL LIP BALM

Australia’s #1 Lip Balm is formulated to hydrate and soften severely dry, cracked, flaky or chapped lips. It’s unique formulation, featuring 2.5% urea, offers a dual benefit of gentle exfoliation and deep hydration, addressing both the removal of dead skin cells and the restoration of moisture to the lips. The three-pack allows to have your go-to lip balm anywhere you’ll need it this back to school season from car pick-up line to your gym bag or your kiddo’s backpack and back to your home base. Amazon, 3-Pack, Under $15

Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Styler

SharkBeauty.com

4. A Time-Saving Must Have for Wet-to-Dry Styling

SHARK GLAM™ HOT TOOL AIR STYLING & DRYING SYSTEM

5. A Space-Saving and Eco-Friendly Laundry Must Have - Perfect for College and Home

THE PROOFED! STARTER KIT

LiveProofed.com, Amazon

If you would like more tips and information about “must have” essentials just go to jamieo.co