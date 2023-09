Learn the history of Make-A-Wish from Co-Founder, Linda Pauling

Prev Next Sonoran Living

Posted at 7:18 AM, Sep 20, 2023

((SL Advertiser)) Learn more about Wish Wednesday and Make-A-Wish Co-Founder, Linda Pauling at abc15.com/wish.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.