Learn how to make homemade vegan dumplings with Executive Chef, Matthew Jordan

Vegan Tofu Kimchi Dumplings

Ingredients:

1 pound firm tofu, crumbled and wrung out in a clean kitchen towel to remove excess water

1 cup kimchi, chopped and drained

Vegan wonton wrappers

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Gluten-free soy sauce

Procedure:

Mix together the tofu and the kimchi. Season with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.

Fill each of the wonton wrappers with 1 teaspoon of filling in the center. Brush the sides of the wonton wrappers lightly with water. Seal each of the sides by folding the corners together. Use the back of your knife and press each side to seal the dumplings.

Heat a large skillet to medium high heat. Add in the extra virgin olive oil. Sear off the dumplings in batches for 30 seconds on each side until golden brown. Reduce the heat to medium, and add 5 tablespoons of water to the pan. Immediately cover with a lid. Steam the dumplings for 1 to 2 minutes until the water is evaporated.

Serve hot with gluten free soy sauce.

For more of Chef Matthew's recipes visit, MattJordanTV.com