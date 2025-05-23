Using your oven heats up your home which means your AC must work harder and can increase your energy costs. Find out ways to cook up energy savings in your kitchen this summer.
Learn how to keep your home from warming up this summer. Cook up some energy savings in your kitchen
Posted
and last updated
Using your oven heats up your home which means your AC must work harder and can increase your energy costs. Find out ways to cook up energy savings in your kitchen this summer.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.