Learn how 1 Darn Cool School helps patients at Phoenix Children's continue to learn. To donate, call (602) 933-4567, or go to abc15.com/telethon.
Learn how 1 Darn Cool School helps patients at Phoenix Children's continue to learn
Posted
and last updated
Learn how 1 Darn Cool School helps patients at Phoenix Children's continue to learn. To donate, call (602) 933-4567, or go to abc15.com/telethon.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.