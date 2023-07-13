Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort invites you to book your summer fun!

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort

The nearest beach for fun, sun, and golf is just four hours away in Rocky Point, Mexico.

This summer, Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is truly the place for that last fantastic family getaway before it's time for back to school. Las Palomas is offering four-day, three-night summer stays at a special rate through the end of August, including daily breakfast and unlimited access to pools, water features, and more. Golf enthusiasts can opt for a package that includes unlimited daily rounds of golf at The Links, the only professional course of its kind in the region.

Guests at Las Palomas can book one-to-five-bedroom condominiums, each with terrace or balcony views of the Sea of Cortez. Condos feature fully equipped kitchens with living and dining spaces for total comfort away from home, including high-speed internet.

Perhaps most popular at Las Palomas is The Links, the resort's professional 18-hole championship golf course. Private instruction and classes for beginners and experienced players alike are available, complete with an onsite pro shop.

Some of the best dining in Rocky Point is found at Las Palomas' award-winning restaurants Citron and La Maria, always fresh and delicious to enjoy indoors or out.

A full-service spa, fitness center, and 24/7 security round out the many other resort amenities.

Summer is here, and it's time to enjoy the sand, surf, beautiful green, and breezy cool temperatures. It's time for you.

Book your four-day stay today at LasPalomasResort.net using promo code SUMMER. To include unlimited daily golf in your stay, use promo code S&PSUM

Las Palomas is the first resort in Rocky Point to earn a Four Diamond rating from AAA. This world-class resort has the closest beach to Arizona, situated in the exclusive Sandy Beach area of Rocky Point, against the majestic splendor of the Sea of Cortez. Top rated by AAA and Tripadvisor, it is a paradise getaway for Arizonans who love golf, beach, and relaxation.