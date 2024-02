KISS has the latest spring nail trends you can do at home

Prev Next

Posted at 8:38 AM, Feb 23, 2024

((SL Advertiser)) Celebrity Manicurist and KISS Salon X-tend Brand Ambassador Julie Kandalec has spring nail trends. For more information, go to kissUSA.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.