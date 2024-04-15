Julie Loffredi shares her latest spring products and lifestyle picks

Broadry is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Beauty, Travel, and Lifestyle Trends

(Broadry) - Lifestyle Reporter Julie Loffredi shares the latest beauty, travel and lifestyle news.

Secret Whole Body Deodorant

Secret Whole Body Deodorant is designed with every woman in mind. The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides 72-hour clinically proven odor protection from your pits to your bits. It's available in three forms - spray, stick and cream.

"The collection is Gynecologist and Dermatologist tested and I love that it is made with intentional ingredients. It's free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates and parabens so you can confidently apply it everywhere including underarms, chest, thighs and toes," says Loffredi. Available retailers nationwide starting at $12.99.

Hatch Restore 2

Sleep the way nature intended with a gentle sunrise alarm and soothing sleep sounds, all rolled into one beautiful dream machine. Build your restful routine with Hatch, from sunset to sunrise. For more, visit Hatch.co.

Sonesta International Hotels

Just in time for summer travel, Sonesta International Hotels has announced its first-ever annual sale with savings on stays across the US. Chris Trick, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonesta, says they are expecting a rise in summer travel.

"Now that spring is here, and families start to plan their summer vacations, this promotion is a great opportunity to save on their hotel stays. Across our 15 brands and 1100 hotels, Sonesta is offering up to 30% savings. Not only that, Sonesta Travel Pass members can earn up to 6,000 additional Travel Pass points. We all know the more points, the more fun," says Trick.

Guests must plan to stay sometime this year (2024) and book by May 21st, 2024. Use the promo code: SUPERSAVINGS. to learn more and visit Sonesta.com.