Josh McBride has some great deals for Black Friday

Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and you know there are going to be some great deals out there. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to share some great deals he’s already scouted!

1. Luseta Beauty - LusetaBeauty.com, use code: BLACKOUT30 for 30% off

2. Hulala Home - Hulalahome.com, use code: HLLTV25 for 25% off

3. Breescape Comforter- Breescape.com, 30% off sitewide

4. Exoceuticals- Exoceuticals.com, 30 % off sitewide + 10% off using code: EXTRA10

To keep up with Josh and to stay up to date with his “14 Days of Holiday Giveaways” on Instagram, make sure you are following him at @JoshyMcB

