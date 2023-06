Joint pain keeping you down? How QC Kinetix is a less painful alternative to surgery

Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 30, 2023

((SL Advertiser)) QC Kinetix has 4 Valley locations. Call 602-837-PAIN or visit, qckinetix.com/phoenix



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.