Introducing Fit Body Forever at Fit Body Boot Camp

Introducing Fit Body Forever - a fitness program designed for adults 55+ and Baby Boomers who want to stay fit and active, live with independence, and keep healthy for the long haul.

Fit Body Forever is operated out of 3 locations in the valley - Gateway (Power & Ray), North Gilbert (Gilbert and Baseline) and East Mesa (Ellsworth & Guadalupe)

HEALTHY, ACTIVE, AND INDEPENDENT FOREVER

With safe strength and conditioning exercises, you'll improve your mobility, reduce pain, and increase your levels of energy-possibly giving you more energy than you've ever had before!

Fit Body Forever coaches will guide you through new and cutting-edge workout program that's designed to work on the four most critical factors that you need-Functional Mobility, Power, Balance, and Stamina-so that you can live an active and independent life and enjoy all those grand adventures ahead of you!

GRANDPARENTS-LOOK AND FEEL LIKE THE HERO YOUR GRANDCHILDREN SEE

Chronological age is just a number, your biological age can be 35 or younger!

With Fit Body Forever, they want to make sure you have the health you need to stay active and independent, to keep chasing your dreams, new experiences, and even your grandchildren-at any age!

HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL GET

· Personal training group sessions at 10.15am Monday through Friday, so you can fit working out into your schedule. You are welcome to join any of our regular boot camp times if this doesn't work for you!

· Done-for-you meal plans so you can eat healthy (and plenty!) without having to count calories

· Expert instruction from a team of certified Functional Aging Specialists

· Personal training groups with only 6-8 participants-so you get the instruction and guidance necessary!

· Increased strength, flexibility, and motor control so you can get be the healthiest version of yourself!

· Youthful energy and freedom-both for your mind and your body

· No calorie counting and no starving-we promise!

Why wait? Get started today >>> https://fitbodybootcamp.com/9415-gateway-az/fit-body-forever/ or Call (480) 433-4264.