How to tap your way to better mental health for your pet!

Sonoran Living

Posted at 9:19 AM, May 18, 2023

Author Joan Ranquet talks about her book, Emotional Freedom Technique for Animals and their Humans. You can reach Joan at www.joanranquet.com



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.