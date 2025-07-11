Holistic Wellness Practitioner, River Madinah prepares Sweet Potato Brownies

Sweet Potato Brownies
4 Simple Ingredients!
Recipe:
1. 4 cooked and peeled sweet potatoes (moisture, replaces need for oil/butter/
flour)
2. 1/4 cup agave or maple syrup (refined sugar free- natural sweetener)
3. 1/2 cup cacao powder (rich dark chocolate health benefits)
4. 3/4 cup almond butter (healthy fat/gooey texture)
5. Optional (dark chocolate chips/ walnuts/cinnamon)
-Mix all in a large bowl and stir well then place in cast iron skillet or baking pan
-Sprinkle a few more chocolate chips on top if desired
-Bake at 350 for 35 minutes, let cool completely for 60 minutes then serve
-These freeze very well up to 3 months or store in a glass container in the
refrigerator for up to 6 days.
Enjoy!
Go to madinahslivingfarmacy.com to learn more about how to improve your
holistic health in your home, mind, body and spirit!