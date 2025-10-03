Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Halloween fun with Ferrero’s lineup of sweet treats!

Make this Halloween unforgettable with Ferrero’s lineup of spooky and sweet treats!

• NEW Kinder BuenoⓇ Halloween Snack Size Bag – Snack-size bars filled with crispy wafer, hazelnut cream, and milk chocolate.

• NEW KeeblerⓇ Spookie Fudge Stripes – Classic cookies with orange fudge drizzle and spooky Halloween designs.

• Mother’sⓇ Eerie Critters Cookies – Cat- and bat-shaped cookies topped with colorful frosting.

• NEW Marshmallow ButterfingerⓇ – Limited-edition bar with the classic peanut-buttery center wrapped in marshmallow-flavored coating.

• NEW CRUNCHⓇ White – Crispy crunch paired with creamy white chocolate.

• Tic TacⓇ Trick or Treat – Fun packs with two flavors in one: sour cherry for “trick” and sweet orange for “treat.”

For more information on any of these delicious treats just go to ferreronorthamerica.com

