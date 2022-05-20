Going up north? How about a shopping spree at Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village

Tlaquepaque Arts And Shopping Village is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

TLAQUEPAQUE ARTS AND SHOPPING VILLAGE

Your unforgettable Sedona experience must include spending time at internationally renowned Tlaquepaque (pronounced T-la-keh-pah-keh), Sedona Arizona's Arts & Crafts Village, on of the best things to do in Sedona. Nestled beneath the shade of the sycamores on the banks of beautiful Oak Creek in Sedona, Tlaquepaque is the most distinctive Sedona shopping experience to be found in the Southwest. Authentically fashioned after a traditional Mexican village, Tlaquepaque, meaning the "best of everything," has been a Sedona landmark since the 1970's. Its vine covered stucco walls, cobble-stoned walkways and magnificent arched entryways give you the feeling that Tlaquepaque has been here for centuries. Tasteful galleries and unique shops live in harmony with its lush natural environment where giant sycamore trees stand in testimony to the care taken in preserving the timeless beauty of the Tlaquepaque grounds. It would be hard to find more beautiful surroundings anywhere to create a shopping experience like no other.

Originally conceived as an artist community, Tlaquepaque is a perfect setting to witness gifted Sedona artisans absorbed in their work. It's not uncommon to venture upon a well-known sculptor working on his or her latest piece right in one of the Tlaquepaque galleries. With over 50 specialty shops and exclusive art galleries, shopping becomes a joyful revelation of fabulous art treasures and distinctive gifts around every corner. Tlaquepaque is filled with spectacular one-of-a kind art expressions in every medium from Western and eclectic bronze sculpture, functional and traditional ceramics, breathtaking blown glass creations, contemporary and Southwestern fine art paintings, weavings, decorative arts, architectural décor pieces and stunning large format photography. Fine contemporary jewelry, designer casual wear in silks, and leathers and unusual gift items all await the Tlaquepaque visitor.

Just walking around Tlaquepaque and the newly developed Tlaquepaque North is an adventure in discovery. Your senses will be delighted with the splashing sounds from a courtyard fountain and mouth-watering aromas wafting from nearby Sedona restaurants as sumptuous feasts are prepared. Spend the day at Tlaquepaque and enjoy excellent Mexican cuisine, fine French dining, and an on-site brewery and wonderful lunches in an intimate garden setting. Every palate will be satisfied at Tlaquepaque's five exceptional restaurants.

As far as the eye can see bursts of vibrant-colored flowers are everywhere, and if your timing is just right, you may hear the peal of the Tlaquepaque Chapel bells in joyful celebration of another Sedona destination wedding. Be sure to visit the Chapel, which holds a very special place in the Tlaquepaque Village. Wedding ceremonies at the Chapel are performed throughout the seasons and breathtaking receptions are held in the courtyards.

Today, Tlaquepaque is a place that visitors return to again and again - to look and wander, to sample and buy, to eat, drink and refresh body and soul.

For more information: visit Tlaq.com