Get retirement-ready with help from the Foundation for Personal Financial Education

The Foundation for Personal Financial Education is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

BREAKING BARRIERS IN FINANCIAL LITERACY:

SCOTT SANDELL’S MISSION TO EDUCATE, EMPOWER, AND PREPARE AMERICA FOR RETIREMENT

Submitted/Scott Sandell – In a world flooded with sales pitches, quick fixes, and financial jargon, Scott Sandell stands out as an educator on a mission. Since founding the Arizona branch of the Foundation for Personal Financial Education (FPFE) in 2016, Sandell has transformed the way communities approach financial literacy, especially for members nearing retirement.

From the Ground Up: The Birth of FPFE

Established in 1994 and headquartered in San Diego, FPFE is a nationwide nonprofit that focuses on one radical idea: everyone deserves unbiased, practical financial education. The Arizona branch, spearheaded by Sandell, found its footing just as the pandemic forced a seismic shift in community outreach. Suddenly, local in-person classes jumped to Zoom, reaching thousands across the country. His goal? To provide genuine financial education, free from sales tactics or hidden agendas, with a special focus on retirement readiness.

Why Education Over Sales?

Sandell’s inspiration was simple yet pressing: “We have an overwhelming presence of sales events here in Arizona, and the misinformation or twisting of the truth was maddening,” he explains. The difference with FPFE’s approach is clarity. Classes are entertaining, engaging, and—importantly—free. Sandell’s dedication borders on a full-time calling, as he puts his “sweat equity” into running classes, developing curriculum, and managing outreach. Local governments, libraries, schools, and businesses sponsor and publicize FPFE events, ensuring accountability and alignment with FPFE’s mission.

FPFE’s Core Values

Genuine Education: No sales, no bias, just actionable knowledge.

Retirement Focused: Classes cater to those within 10 years of retirement and beyond.

Community Driven: FPFE exists to counter the constant barrage of high-pressure financial sales.

What’s in a Class?

Participants can expect engaging sessions on topics that matter most as retirement nears:

• Taxes in Retirement

• Estate Planning

• Power of ROTH Accounts

• Inﬂation and Long-Term Care

• Required Minimum Distributions

• Income Production Strategies Every month brings a new

topic, and classes are designed to spark better questions, foster independence, and inspire smarter financial choices, all with zero cost or obligation.

Social Security—Demystiﬁed

In recognition of FPFE’s expertise, the Social Security Administration recently partnered with Sandell to produce a six-part video series covering everything from the latest policy changes to insider tips on contacting SSA. These videos, and countless others covering essential financial topics, are accessible at FPFEAZ.org.

For Couples: Communication is Everything

Sandell’s mantra is simple: “Educate, plan, then invest!” His YouTube channel, Planning Before Investing, is packed with advice on how married couples can foster open communication regarding investments, estate planning, and retirement readiness.

Who Beneﬁts Most?

FPFE is designed for anyone within a decade of retirement and those already retired. The nonprofit’s reach is broad: retirees, married couples, individuals, and anyone seeking to outsmart misinformation and sales-driven advice.

Why Financial Literacy Matters

“Transitioning and thriving in retirement is a skill not easily learned,” Sandell says. For most, it takes real work. FPFE’s classes give participants an undeniable edge. He helps attendees build skills and confidence that ripple through generations.

About Scott Sandell

Scott Sandell is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), MBA, fiduciary by license, and owner of the Secure Estate Solutions family of companies, serving communities across the U.S. and abroad for two decades.

YouTube Channel: Planning Before Investing

Non-Proﬁt Education: fpfeaz. org

Business Website: sesweb.net

Get Involved

FPFE’s classes are free and open to anyone. Check the schedule online and start your journey toward financial independence and retirement confidence today.

For more information, visit FPFEAZ.org or check out Scott Sandell’s educational resources on YouTube.com/@ planningbeforeinvesting.

Classes are always FREE and available in-person at Scottsdale Libraries, online via Zoom or on-demand online.

