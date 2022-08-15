Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Get dental implants at a lower cost at Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Center in Mexico

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 09:31:33-04

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Center can help you get the smile you want!

Call them now to make an appointment.

Included in your FREE dental implant consult:
* FREE Ct Scan X-rays ($360 Value)
* FREE Dental Implant Exam ($180 Value)
* Clear pricing & Multiple Payment Options
* All your questions answered
* Special offer for Dental Implant Care

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Center
1005 2nd. Street, Los Algodones, Baja California, MEXICO
866-297-6167
www.algodonesdentalimplants.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!