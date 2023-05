General Manager and chef Jagger Griffin of Ocean Prime Phoenix prepares a delicious pork chop

Sonoran Living

Posted at 8:55 AM, May 03, 2023

For recipes and other information about Ocean Prime Phoenix call 480-347-1313 or visit www.ocean-prime.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.